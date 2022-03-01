Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 75,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,429 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $29.35.

Several research firms have commented on HR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 268.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after buying an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after buying an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after buying an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after buying an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

