HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.08 ($83.23).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.14 ($65.33) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($91.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

