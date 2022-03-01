Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
HSKA stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.67. Heska has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Heska by 75.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
