Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 14,189,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,937,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 138,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.