Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 14,189,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.