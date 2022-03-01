HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.66

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

