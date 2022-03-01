Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 132,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 492,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,404. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

