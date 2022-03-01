Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. 33,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.