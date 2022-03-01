Hollencrest Capital Management Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,000.

IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 81,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,883. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

