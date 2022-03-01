Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

