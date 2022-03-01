Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,711,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

