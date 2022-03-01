Home Point Capital Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $460.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.