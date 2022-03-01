HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

