Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Downgraded to Sell at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.
ILKAF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.08.
Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
