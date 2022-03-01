Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Downgraded to Sell at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

ILKAF opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.