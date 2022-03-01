Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.08.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

IMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 501,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,436. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

