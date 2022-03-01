IMS Capital Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $171.55 on Tuesday, reaching $2,109.91. 9,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,019. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,053.57 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,446.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,377.15. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

