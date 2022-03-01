Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Till Vestring Buys 336 Shares

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Till Vestring purchased 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,506.56 ($3,363.16).

LON INCH traded down GBX 38 ($0.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 709 ($9.51). 1,859,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 863.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 855.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 695.50 ($9.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.95.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.21) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday.

Inchcape Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.