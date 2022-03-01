Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,692 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

