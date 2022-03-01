Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,308. Innodata has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

