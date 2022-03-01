Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00.

GNLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

