Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $74.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

