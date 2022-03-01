Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.01. 127,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,104. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 687.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

