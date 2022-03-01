Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.