Integral Ad Science (IAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

