Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,810. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

