InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($74.80) to GBX 5,675 ($76.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,338.50.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $70.40 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 114,601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

