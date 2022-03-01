IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 4,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,565. The company has a market cap of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About IntriCon (Get Rating)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
