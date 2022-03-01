IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 4,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,565. The company has a market cap of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

