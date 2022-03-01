Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,186. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

