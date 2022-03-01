Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.73

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 300761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

