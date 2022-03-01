Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Position Trimmed by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB remained flat at $$18.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,088. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

