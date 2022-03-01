iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $827,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 1,905,704 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.