iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 484,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,389,492 shares.The stock last traded at $63.73 and had previously closed at $63.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

