iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iStar by 3,618.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iStar by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,980,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 486,103 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.