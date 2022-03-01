Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $30,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $651,653 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

