Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 722,829 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jamf by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Jamf by 4,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

