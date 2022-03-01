Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as low as C$32.33 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.