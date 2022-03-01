Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $521.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.