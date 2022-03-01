Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.
NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $521.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.