Jeffrey G. Black Acquires 15,000 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 190,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

