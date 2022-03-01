JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,600

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.80) to GBX 1,765 ($23.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,741.25.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

