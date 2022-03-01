KARMA (KARMA) Trading 15.6% Higher This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. KARMA has a total market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $12.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

