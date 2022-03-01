KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 116,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,253. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

