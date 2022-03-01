KeyCorp Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.