Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 20,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.