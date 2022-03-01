Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of KRYS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 187,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,786. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

