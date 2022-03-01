LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

