Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 3.5%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.68. 6,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

