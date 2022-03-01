LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.36. The company had a trading volume of 306,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $110.83 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

