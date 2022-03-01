Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Shares of LIN opened at $293.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

