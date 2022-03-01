Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LPCN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.