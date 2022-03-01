Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,511.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.26 or 0.06679802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00252269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.05 or 0.00734755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00067893 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00397172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00196292 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

